Warming trend begins today
March 22 Highs (Source: WAFB)
By Jeff Morrow | March 22, 2020 at 7:14 AM CDT - Updated March 22 at 7:14 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A warm front will be lifting north through the day allowing for a slight chance for rain to close out the weekend.

Rain coverage doesn’t get any higher than 20%, so your backyard plans should be just fine.

Weather highlights March 22 (Source: WAFB)

The warm front will bring warmer than normal temperatures back to the local area.

Temperatures will continue to get warmer and warmer as we move through the week with a few record highs possible Thursday and Friday afternoon.

As of right now the First Alert forecast keeps us one degree away from tying a nearly 100 year old record Thursday, but Friday’s forecast does tie an over 100 year old record.

Possible record highs (Source: WAFB)

Watch for fog over the course of the work week. Use low beam headlights if you have a morning commute.

10 day forecast March 22 (Source: WAFB)

By next weekend our next storm system and cold front will be approaching. This system will bring better rain chances and a slight cool down to the forecast as we close out March.

