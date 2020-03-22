Warming trend begins today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A warm front will be lifting north through the day allowing for a slight chance for rain to close out the weekend.
Rain coverage doesn’t get any higher than 20%, so your backyard plans should be just fine.
The warm front will bring warmer than normal temperatures back to the local area.
Temperatures will continue to get warmer and warmer as we move through the week with a few record highs possible Thursday and Friday afternoon.
As of right now the First Alert forecast keeps us one degree away from tying a nearly 100 year old record Thursday, but Friday’s forecast does tie an over 100 year old record.
Watch for fog over the course of the work week. Use low beam headlights if you have a morning commute.
By next weekend our next storm system and cold front will be approaching. This system will bring better rain chances and a slight cool down to the forecast as we close out March.
