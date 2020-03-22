St. James Place staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Baton Rouge, La. (WAFB) - An employee with the St. James Place retirement community has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the facility announced Sunday, March 22.
This is the second reported case tied to St. James. The facility announced last week a patient tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized.
“This employee is not a direct caregiver,” St. James Place managers said of the new case. “The employee has not been on campus since self-identifying potential symptoms and is currently in quarantine.”
St. James Place is an upscale retirement and assisted living facility on Lee Drive in Baton Rouge.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.