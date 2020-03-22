Gov. Edwards issues statewide ‘stay at home’ order effective 5 p.m. Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has issued a statewide “stay at home” order, with a few exceptions, effective at 5 p.m. Monday, March 23, because of the threat of the novel coronavirus.
In a news conference Sunday, the governor told Louisiana residents to stay at home unless going out for essential tasks, including trips to the grocery store and pharmacy. Edwards is ordering a new way of life as we know it.
“Today, I am issuing a stay-at-home order for the entire state of Louisiana, which will become effective tomorrow at 5 p.m.,” said Edwards.
His stay at home order does have exceptions, allowing people to travel outside their homes only for essential needs.
“This order will close additional non-essential businesses but keep open gas stations and pharmacies that are providing critical services. Restaurants will still be allowed to have carry-out and drive-thru takeout meals,” he added.
Gov. Edwards said the reason behind his decision to keep Louisiana residents at home is clearly spelled out with one particular graphic that he displayed and explained.
“A study out of the University of Louisiana - Lafayette shows we have the fastest growth rate in confirmed cases in the world in the first 13 days right here in Louisiana. I’m going to say that again. In the last two weeks, our growth rate has been faster than any other state or country in the world. That is why it matters,” Edwards emphasized.
From major hurricanes to massive flooding, Louisiana has seen many tragedies in its history. However, the governor pointed out there’s a big difference this time around.
“In this case, this fight is taking place simultaneously all across the country. And so, from where are we going to get more doctors and nurses? I can’t put out a request from other states for two million masks. I can’t, all of a sudden, go out and buy 5,000 ventilators. That’s what makes this very very tough,” the governor noted.
The governor wrapped up his address with some phrases he wants people to remember.
“I thank everybody for their cooperation thus far. But it is going to have to get better. I ask everyone to be patient and I encourage everyone to be prayerful. God bless and thank you,” he concluded.
The governor said daycares will be allowed to remain open for now to allow for a place for children of those essential workers in the state. He also advised people to only buy one week’s worth of groceries at a time. He is discouraging shoppers from “hoarding” groceries so there will be enough for everyone to get the things they need.
The governor also stated there are no current plans to institute a statewide curfew. He said officials in each parish have the authority to issue curfews if they deem them necessary.
