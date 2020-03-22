FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and mainly dry week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A warming trend will continue for the remainder of the week.
Temperatures will continue to increase through the workweek in terms of both morning lows and afternoon highs.
We may even come close to tying a few records Thursday and Friday afternoons as high temperatures reach the upper 80s.
With the increase in temperature comes the chance of morning fog. Fog should be patch in nature most mornings.
Tuesday morning is the day we’re most likely to see dense fog.
High pressure will keep things mainly dry across the area. Rain chances don’t go higher than 10% through the workweek.
By the weekend, our next cold front will approach. This front will provide a slight cool down to end March.
It will also bring scattered t-showers back to the forecast for the beginning of next week.
