FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few t-storms will be possible overnight, mainly north of Baton Rouge nearer the LA/MS state line.
The storm system expected to trigger these t-storms has weakened this afternoon. That’s good news for the local area as severe weather no longer looks to be an issue.
We could still see some gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph though, and maybe some pea sized hail.
By sunrise the local area will be mainly dry and it stays mainly dry through the rest of the weekend.
Temperatures will be trending warmer over the next several days. So we hope you enjoyed the cool down Saturday.
Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s Sunday, and by Thursday and Friday we might be looking at record highs.
Afternoon temperatures both days are forecast to reach the upper 80s, almost 15 degrees above normal.
It stays mainly dry through the workweek with some scattered t-showers returning to close out March.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.