Central baseball player finishes shortened season on a high note

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Because of the cancellation of spring sports, there’s been a wave on social media of sharing stories and honoring senior prep athletes who didn’t get to finish out their final year at their respective schools.
Harlan Richardson is a first baseman and relief pitcher at Central. He missed his entire junior year with a shoulder injury and was just getting into the swing of things in 2020 for the Wildcats.
However, after just 13 games, the year came to a screeching halt with no more baseball. Just a couple of weekends ago, the team went to Lake Charles to play against St. Louis Catholic.
In the top of the seventh inning, Richardson stepped up to the plate and not knowing it would be his final at-bat, had a pinch-hit single.
