Apartment fire displaces 8 adults, 9 children

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eight adults and nine children no longer have a place to live after an apartment fire early Sunday morning, according to officials.
The St. George Fire Department reported it happened on Jade Avenue a little after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 22.
Authorities said four units from SGFD and two from the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the fire. They added the first unit found the front balcony or porch of a two-story 4-plex burning.
A spokesman for the St. George Fire Department said a teenage girl suffered a minor burn on her foot while escaping the fire. No other injuries were reported.
It took firefighters less than an hour to get the fire under control, according to officials. Investigators were worried about the integrity of the balcony because of the damage, so they will return to the scene during daylight to try to determine how the fire started.
The Red Cross was called out to assist those displaced by the fire.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.