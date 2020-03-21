Small risk for severe weather predawn Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the most part the weekend will be pretty nice. You’ll certainly notice the temperature change if you step outside this afternoon.
Afternoon highs will be running about 10 degrees cooler than Friday. The area will remain mainly dry Saturday with just a few stray light showers possible. That means backyard activities are a go!
Overnight into early Sunday morning the NW corner of the viewing area is under a marginal risk for severe weather.
The Storm Prediction Center has the risk starting at 7 AM, but our local area is expected to see the worst storm potential predawn between 3-7 AM.
Regardless, the severe weather risk is low and very localized. High resolution models suggest a cluster of strong storms could push through the NW portion of our area capable of producing some gusty winds and hail.
After the early morning showers and storms, the remainder of Sunday should be mainly dry.
Temperatures will be trending warmer again for the upcoming week. We won’t start to feel uncomfortable until mid week.
We could tie or set a record high next Thursday and Friday as highs approach 90°.
A cold front looks to arrive the following weekend bringing rain and storms back to the forecast and a modest cool down.
