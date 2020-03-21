Driver faces vehicular homicide, other charges after I-12 crash claims elderly man’s life

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - An elderly man from Michigan is dead and a driver from Alabama is facing charges, including vehicular homicide, after a crash on I-12 on Saturday, March 21.
Louisiana State Police reported Michael Jones, 77, of Jasper, Mich. died at the scene of the crash on I-12 West near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish just before 5:30 a.m.
Troopers said Caitlin Jones, 31, of Mobile, Ala. was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, following too close, and safety belt required. She will be booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.
According to Tpr. David Levy with LSP Troop L, Caitlin Jones was headed west on I-12 in a Mazda 3 and rear-ended the GMC Sierra truck that Michael Jones was driving. Levy said the impact caused both vehicles to leave the interstate. He added the car and the truck both hit trees.
Troopers reported Michael Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. They said he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. They said Caitlin Jones was not properly buckled and suffered minor injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and arrested.
Investigators said they suspect Caitlin Jones was impaired when the crash happened. They added blood samples were taken from both drivers and sent to a lab for analysis.
The investigation is ongoing.
