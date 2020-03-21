Detention centers in La. monitoring coronavirus pandemic

(WAFB) - Detention systems around the nation are cracking down on visitation and ramping up COVID-19 screenings.
Defense attorneys in Louisiana are leading the charge in-state by highlighting what they claim would be potentially disastrous results from the virus spreading into detained populations.
No detention system in the state has acknowledged any detainee testing positive, though they have confirmed testing is happening.
The Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) acknowledged it’s using the same criteria that’s “in place in the public” to identify inmates who need to be tested.
Though some inmates have received tests, none have tested positive, a DOC spokesman said.
The spokesman declined to reveal which facilities have tested inmates.
A spokesman for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement also said no cases of the virus have been detected among any detainee held in its Louisiana facilities.
An official with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Department of Corrections Secretary James LeBlanc is allowing inmate work release programs to continue since many of the participating employers are facilities and suppliers that provide necessities to the community.
The officials said work release inmates are housed in a separate facility on the compound from the rest of the population. Participants are screen before and after leaving the compound, the official said.
The official noted the program would be shutdown if any participant arrived back at the facility that officials felt was exposed to the virus and needed to be tested.
Many state and federal detention centers have changed their visitation policies to limit contact between detainees and visitors, and accommodate legal representatives.
