Deaths reported as COVID-19 pandemic spreads across La.

(WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards on Saturday, March 14 announced Louisiana’s first COVID-19-related death.
In the following days, the virus claimed the lives of over a dozen Louisianans. Data released by state health officials tracking those deaths is displayed below.
The state’s first case of the illness hospitalized a Jefferson Parish resident at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Orleans Parish. Governor Edwards announced it at the opening of the three-month legislative session, Monday, March 9.
He’s gone on to say state health officials expects to see more cases, however, now is a time for Louisianans to focus on getting prepared rather than panicking.
Residents are advised to maintain proper hygiene by:
- Staying home if sick
- Covering their cough
- Washing their hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water. Hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol should be used if soap isn’t available.
- Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces
- Maintaining at least six feet of distances with sick people
Louisianans with questions are asked to call LDH’s general information line at 1-855-523-2652 or the state’s hotline at 211 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also text LACOVID to 898-211 or visit their help website by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.