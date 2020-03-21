Deaths reported as COVID-19 pandemic spreads across La.

By Kevin Foster | March 20, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 8:18 PM

(WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards on Saturday, March 14 announced Louisiana’s first COVID-19-related death.

In the following days, the virus claimed the lives of over a dozen Louisianans. Data released by state health officials tracking those deaths is displayed below.

DATE PARISH OF RESIDENCE AGE
3/14/2020 Orleans Parish 58
3/15/2020 Orleans Parish 53
3/16/2020 Orleans Parish (Lambeth House) 84
3/17/20 Orleans Parish (Lambeth House) 80
3/17/2020 Orleans Parish (Lambeth House) 98
3/18/2020 Orleans Parish (Lambeth House) 92
3/18/2020 Jefferson Parish resident 72
3/19/2020 St. James Parish resident 60
3/19/2020 Orleans Parish resident 44
3/19/2020 Orleans Parish (Lambeth House) 91
3/20/2020 Catahoula Parish resident 38
3/20/2020 Jefferson Parish resident 77
3/20/2020 Orleans Parish resident 72
3/20/2020 Orleans Parish resident 49

The state’s first case of the illness hospitalized a Jefferson Parish resident at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Orleans Parish. Governor Edwards announced it at the opening of the three-month legislative session, Monday, March 9.

He’s gone on to say state health officials expects to see more cases, however, now is a time for Louisianans to focus on getting prepared rather than panicking.

Residents are advised to maintain proper hygiene by:

  • Staying home if sick
  • Covering their cough
  • Washing their hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water. Hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol should be used if soap isn’t available.
  • Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces
  • Maintaining at least six feet of distances with sick people

Louisianans with questions are asked to call LDH’s general information line at 1-855-523-2652 or the state’s hotline at 211 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also text LACOVID to 898-211 or visit their help website by clicking here.

