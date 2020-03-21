Church leaders find ways reach church members

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - There are big changes being made at places of worship across the state as health care leaders recommend limiting gatherings statewide.
Many pastors are trying to find new ways to connect with church members. One of their methods is livestreaming.
“Last week was the first time that we did it at Carpenters Chapel so that folks at home could worship with us,” said Pastor Dutch Price.
Price is the pastor at Carpenter’s Chapel Church in Prairieville. He is just one of many church leaders changing the way they deliver their weekly sermons.
“I told our members that we are the church. When we leave the church buildings on Sunday afternoons and lock the doors, our Lord is not there, he is in us.” Price said.
He says he will now livestream Sunday services to help keep church members safe.
“There is a high percentage of elderly people in our churches and those are the folks that we have to keep safe, so we need to make sure that they stay home,” said Price.
Price says he is hopeful all pastors will follow this lead to connect to those who are standing on faith to get through the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.
More than anything, he wants folks to have faith.
“The main thing is hope, this will pass. We’re doing everything that we need to do. We need to continue to do that and help one another,” Price said.
Price says anyone looking for an uplifting message can watch Carpenters Chapel’s Facebook page this Sunday. The live service starts at 10 a.m.
