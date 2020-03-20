Two people reportedly shot on Plank Road

Two people reportedly shot on Plank Road
Two people were shot on Plank Road Thursday night, according to police. (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | March 19, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 9:46 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to a reported shooting on Plank Road Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, March 19 in the 6100 block of Plank Road. Emergency officials say there are two patients. Emergency officials say one victim is critical while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.