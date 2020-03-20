Non-profit organizers say they’re seeing fewer and fewer helping hands

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “We’re seeing a lot of people who need us because they are quarantined. We see lot of people who are in need because some of our agencies are closing, so we need more boxes," said Mike Manning with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Manning says the food bank is looking for volunteers to help make sure those who cannot leave their homes are still eating.
“We're doing the abundance of cautions to protect our volunteers, but also to protect our staff because we need to make sure that we can still feed people,” said Manning.
A spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) says they’re also in need of volunteers for their Meals on Wheels program.
“They’re grateful just to see somebody come up to their door, even though we’re still practicing distancing,” said a volunteer.
People interested in volunteering will have to go through the normal drug screening and criminal background checks. They will also be required complete a health screening.
The food bank says it will also require potential volunteers to complete a health screening.
“We are being very sensitive to the guidelines, keeping in groups of ten or less, social distancing, six feet between individuals. We are asking volunteers not to come if they’re not feeling well or if they have been to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, Orleans or Jefferson Parish for Mardi Gras or in the past three weeks,” said Manning.
Both non-profits are asking people to call ahead or visit their websites before entering their facilities:
Council on Aging
- 225-923-8000
- https://ebrcoa.org/
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank
- 225-359-9940
- https://brfoodbank.org/
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.