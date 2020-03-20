Louisianans asked to submit questions about COVID-19 ahead of special broadcast with governor, health officials

(WAFB) - Louisianans are asked to submit their questions about COVID-19 ahead of a televised discussion with Governor John Bel Edwards and state health officials.
The discussion will air live on WAFB and television stations statewide from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 23.
Questions are being accepted until Sunday, March 22.
The special broadcast, called COVID-19 Louisiana’s Response, will feature discussions on medical access, the state’s emergency response, and the impact of the virus of the state’s economy and education system.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.