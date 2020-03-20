KIRAN: Hundreds of plant workers crammed in inches apart in tents, buses amid pandemic

That’s despite emails from several local plants saying their top priority is the safety of their employees. Several local plant workers leaked pictures and videos to the 9News Investigators. Some are from the lunch hour at a fairly new plant, YCI Methanol One in St. James Parish. We’re told everyone who works at the plant, nearly 1,700 people, take lunch in two shifts, meaning hundreds of people eat under one tent. Workers at the plant say the large AC units are turned off, and there are limited hand washing stations and microwaves, which leads to long lines with everyone close together. If any worker says they don’t feel safe, they’re told they can go home, but can’t promise they’ll have a job when they come back.