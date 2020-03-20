KIRAN: Hundreds of plant workers crammed in inches apart in tents, buses amid pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local plant worker, whose identity the 9News Investigators are protecting, is just one of several who are complaining about the working conditions at plants in south Louisiana.
“They don’t care about us. They don’t care about the employees. They’re worried about how they look as a company,” said the plant worker.
These are strong words from the worker, who says it’s not just one plant allegedly forcing employees to work in close proximity to one another.
“The majority of plants aren’t taking this seriously. It’s pretty much, what I’ve heard from my friends is that it’s business as usual. Come to work and get the job done, period. That’s it,” said the worker.
That’s despite emails from several local plants saying their top priority is the safety of their employees. Several local plant workers leaked pictures and videos to the 9News Investigators. Some are from the lunch hour at a fairly new plant, YCI Methanol One in St. James Parish. We’re told everyone who works at the plant, nearly 1,700 people, take lunch in two shifts, meaning hundreds of people eat under one tent. Workers at the plant say the large AC units are turned off, and there are limited hand washing stations and microwaves, which leads to long lines with everyone close together. If any worker says they don’t feel safe, they’re told they can go home, but can’t promise they’ll have a job when they come back.
Other pictures are from the Monsanto plant in Luling, now known as Bayer. They show hundreds of people sitting under a tent in close proximity to each other for their daily meeting.
“Over a couple hundred of people in one tent talking about safety whenever there’s this virus going around. It doesn’t seem safe at all actually,” said the worker.
The worker adds the meetings continue as of Friday, March 20. The worker also says the entire crowd returns to the tent for lunch, so once again, hundreds of people in close quarters.
Earlier this week, officials at the Bayer plant confirmed a sub-contractor tested positive for the coronavirus. The worker says that person worked in their tools section of the plant, something many people rely on there.
“So everyone on-site that needed a tool had to go there. They had to go to the tool room and they had to be in contact with this lady,” said the worker.
The 9News Investigators were provided a photo of that tool area closed off to the rest of the plant workers. Our interviewee says the plant workers saw this and it was rumored someone tested positive. It wasn’t until the next day that the plant officials actually told everyone.
“We weren’t provided testing or anything,” said the worker.
When asked what preventative measures that specific plant was taking, the worker said, “Pretty much barely anything. They couldn’t even get hand sanitizer for the job site. I think they brought in an extra two to three wash stations, portable hand wash stations to put throughout the job site.”
Plus, our interviewee says workers are bused from the parking lot to the plant and then back to their cars daily. The one difference now? It’s one person to a seat compared to two people per seat.
“Within three or four feet, you have two or three people right next to you just hanging out for a 10 to 15-minute bus ride,” said the worker.
Photos leaked from the Marathon plant in Garyville, La. also show crowded buses with one worker saying, “We are at a high risk of exposure.”
The 9News Investigators went by another cluster of plants in Bayou Goula that fall under Shintech, where we found several buses going back and forth between the plant and the parking lot with employees on board. Once again, this happens twice per day with workers saying they’re truly worried about their own safety.
Shintech says Cajun Industries is no longer using the buses and Aptim is now only allowing one worker per seat, with three seats between each person.
The majority of workers WAFB spoke with were afraid to go on camera, but all echoed what this one worker did say.
“Everyone is scared. No one wants to be there,” said the worker. “I feel their top priority is to keep the jobs going and to keep the money flowing in.”
The worker wants the plants shut down or scaled back, especially if they’re not producing something absolutely necessary.
“Whenever the governor comes on TV and tells you to do something, you don’t just ignore it. He’s doing it for a reason. He’s telling you for a reason. I believe it’s putting people’s lives in danger,” said the worker.
On Monday, March 16 Governor John Bel Edwards issued a proclamation:
“Beginning at midnight, we’re going to further limit the size of gatherings to fewer than 50 people,” said Gov. Edwards.
No one is claiming these facilities are breaking any laws. The governor’s proclamation actually does not apply to plants. The governor’s office directed us to the CDC guidelines, but even those technically do not cover plants. At the end of the day, it comes down to the plant officials to change their processes.
Marathon in Garyville says its limiting the size of its meetings and staggering lunch times per the CDC and governor’s guidelines.
YCI & Bayer did not respond, but workers at both plants say they’ve been told to expect some changes effective Monday, march 23. As of now, Dow in Iberville Parish is one of the local plants that actually has been serving boxed lunches for pickup only, among other measures.
