FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low-end risk for severe weather Friday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first morning of spring is a warm one, starting off again with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70°s.
Mostly cloudy skies out the door Friday morning with very limited precipitation on First Alert Doppler radar. That will be changing later today. A small portion of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi is under a marginal risk for severe weather.
Rain coverage will be increasing Friday afternoon and evening.
High temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 80°s.
Overnight, scattered showers and isolated storms will continue. Lows will dip down to 63°.
A 50% coverage of rain is posted for Saturday as highs peak at only 73°.
Expect more wet weather to round out your weekend; 70% coverage Sunday and a bit warmer with a high in the upper 70°s.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.