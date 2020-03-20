FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low-end risk for severe weather Friday afternoon

By Diane Deaton | March 20, 2020 at 4:59 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 4:59 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first morning of spring is a warm one, starting off again with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70°s.

Mostly cloudy skies out the door Friday morning with very limited precipitation on First Alert Doppler radar. That will be changing later today. A small portion of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi is under a marginal risk for severe weather.

Rain coverage will be increasing Friday afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 80°s.

Overnight, scattered showers and isolated storms will continue. Lows will dip down to 63°.

A 50% coverage of rain is posted for Saturday as highs peak at only 73°.

Expect more wet weather to round out your weekend; 70% coverage Sunday and a bit warmer with a high in the upper 70°s.

