FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect on-and-off showers throughout the weekend as cold front moves through

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been a rainy and sometimes stormy day for most of northern, central, and western Louisiana, but the WAFB region has stayed dry into Friday afternoon.That will change through the evening as showers and a few thunderstorms roll into the viewing area with a slowly advancing cold front.
However, unlike Friday’s activity to the north and west, the rains linked with that cold front will lose a bit of their punch and taper off into the evening as they move through the WAFB area. By midnight, the Storm Tea expects only isolated showers in the WAFB area as the cold front continues to move south of metro Baton Rouge.
Clouds will continue through the night and into Saturday morning with isolated showers in the area. With the front to the south, expect a cooler morning start Saturday, with daybreak temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
The cold front will stall along or near the Louisiana coast and meander there through Saturday, keeping most WAFB communities in the cooler air to the north of the boundary.
Expect on-and-off showers Saturday with little or no thunder and no heavy downpours. For many WAFB neighborhoods, the rains will be little more than an inconvenience. Rain chances will run at about 20% to 30% Saturday morning, then rise to 30% to 40% into the afternoon. It will be mainly light rains through the day with highs only reaching the low 70s for the capital area.
Scattered, mainly light showers will continue into Saturday evening. As we roll into Sunday, the stalled front will begin to return to the north as a warm front. Sunrise temperatures Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s with isolated to scattered showers through the morning. As with Saturday, we can expect on-and-off rains Sunday too, with scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder Sunday afternoon, but nothing that becomes severe.
With that warm front lifting northward, Sunday afternoon temperatures will return to the 80s for much of the viewing area.
The front then stalls once again late Sunday into Monday, but this time it will be draped across the state. Isolated to scattered showers will continue from Sunday evening into Monday.
After that, we enter a run of dry days from Tuesday through Friday with fair to partly cloudy skies each day. It gets significantly warmer too, with highs potentially climbing into the upper 80s to near 90 Thursday and Friday.
Farther down the road, the First Alert 10-Day outlook suggests a return of isolated to scattered rains for the weekend of March 28 and 29.
