Suspects accused of stealing $7,000 in jewelry from New Roads store

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused of stealing $7,000 worth of jewelry from a store in New Roads.
Officials say the pictured suspects are accused of breaking into the store’s jewelry counter around 4:50 p.m. March 15 and stealing wedding rings and bridal sets.
Police are offering a reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in the case.
Anyone with any information about the pictured suspects is asked to call the New Roads Police Department at 225-694-3737.
