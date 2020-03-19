Number of COVID-19 cases in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health say there are currently eight positive cases of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, in the Baton Rouge area as of Thursday, March 19 at 9:30 a.m.
The following list is a list of parishes surrounding Baton Rouge with positive cases of COVID-19:
- Ascension - 2
- Assumption - 0
- East Baton Rouge - 5
- East Feliciana - 0
- Iberville - 0
- Livingston - 0
- Pointe Coupee - 0
- St. Helena - 0
- St. Mary - 0
- West Baton Rouge -1
- West Feliciana - 0
STATEWIDE CASES
