Number of COVID-19 cases in Baton Rouge area
WAFB File photo of Baton Rouge skyline (Source: Nick Gremillion)
By Nick Gremillion | March 19, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 11:02 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health say there are currently eight positive cases of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, in the Baton Rouge area as of Thursday, March 19 at 9:30 a.m.

The following list is a list of parishes surrounding Baton Rouge with positive cases of COVID-19:

  • Ascension - 2
  • Assumption - 0
  • East Baton Rouge - 5
  • East Feliciana - 0
  • Iberville - 0
  • Livingston - 0
  • Pointe Coupee - 0
  • St. Helena - 0
  • St. Mary - 0
  • West Baton Rouge -1
  • West Feliciana - 0

STATEWIDE CASES

