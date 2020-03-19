Mother’s plead for people to take ‘social distancing’ seriously during coronavirus pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kaylee Proctor says she’s concerned people are not taking social distancing seriously and putting at-risk people in danger.
Her 2-year-old, Blaise, suffers from dystaxia and sleep apnea, two medical conditions that affect his breathing.
“He doesn’t look like he has special needs. A lot of people with special needs do not look like they have special needs,” said Proctor.
Like Blaise, thousands of people are suffering from underlying illnesses that have put them at risk for complications from the coronavirus. Despite national and local government directives to practice social distancing, not everyone is following directions.
"It’s really sad because, you know. That’s my everything. Just in this short little time we’ve been fighting to keep him alive and keep him healthy and keep him safe,” said Proctor.
She says her fear is that at-risk groups will soon have to compete for hospital beds.
“I don’t want the healthcare system to have to choose who to save. Don’t be selfish. Think of others. Think of people like my son that looks completely normal, but at the end of the day, he is at risk for complications," Proctor said.
Proctor says Blaise has not shown any signs or symptoms of the coronavirus. She continues to work closely with his doctors.
