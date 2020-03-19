Louisiana hospitals could be overwhelmed in a week, Gov. Edwards tells President Trump

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana hospitals could be overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in seven to ten days, Gov. John Bel Edwards told President Donald Trump on a televised conference call Thursday, March 19.
“I’m asking for help,” Edwards told the president. COVID-19 is commonly known as the coronavirus.
The bleak outlook is based on a series of new models Louisiana leaders reviewed this week that aim to predict how many total positive cases Louisiana can expect in the coming days. The state is weighing the projection, which is not yet public, against the total number of available hospital beds and working hospital staff to determine the potential of overwhelming capacity.
Edwards told reporters Wednesday, March 18 Louisiana may ask some health care facilities to hold non-coronavirus patients two-to-a-room to create more space. He had also requested the veteran’s hospitals open their facilities to the general public, though that request had not yet been granted.
As a last resort, Edwards said the state could open some vacant medical facilities that are in good condition. The governor said he was more concerned, however, that the state would run out of available doctors before it ran out of beds.
