Livingston Parish reports first coronavirus case

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks confirms to WAFB’s Kiran Chawla the parish has its first case of COVID-19.
He said details are limited right now but that the person is a resident of Livingston Parish but was diagnosed at UMC hospital in New Orleans.
Ricks added due to HIPAA regulations, he had not been advised of where the resident lives in Livingston Parish.
He added that officials will now begin an investigation and begin backtracking where all this person has been in the past.
