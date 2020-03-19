Hotlines for recovery community during coronavirus pandemic

(WAFB) - Resources for members of the recovery community are still available even as in-person meetings are being discouraged amid the spread of COVID-19. View a list of hotlines for individuals in recovery below.
Call 1-866-310-7977
LDH is offering a 24/7, confidential hotline for those who may be feeling overwhelmed and anxious about the outbreak. The service is available to help anyone trying to cope with the associated stress. Trained counselors will provide information for services related to mental health and substance abuse related to coronavirus.
Call 225-930-0026 or email BRCentralOffice@att.net
Members of the recovery community are encouraged to use the hotline.
Individuals who don’t have a sponsor or established support system are especially encouraged to reach out.
Call 800-662-HELP (4357) or (800) 487-4889
This hotline offers a confidential treatment referral routing service for mental and/or substance use disorders. It is available 24/7 and services English and Spanish speakers.
Call 800-273-TALK (8255) or use the chat page linked here
This 24/7 counseling resource is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
Call 1-877-770-STOP (7867) or chat live by clicking the link here.
This 24/7 confidential hotline can direct Louisianans to resources for treating and preventing of gambling disorders.
