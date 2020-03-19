Hotlines for recovery community during coronavirus pandemic

Call 9-1-1 for immediate medical emergencies, or 2-1-1 for general information about COVID-19

Hotlines for recovery community during coronavirus pandemic
Resources for members of the recovery community are still available even as in-person meetings are being discouraged amid the spread of COVID-19. (Source: Pexels)
By Kevin Foster | March 19, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 6:12 PM

(WAFB) - Resources for members of the recovery community are still available even as in-person meetings are being discouraged amid the spread of COVID-19. View a list of hotlines for individuals in recovery below.

Louisiana Department of Health’s Keep Calm Through COVID hotline

Call 1-866-310-7977

LDH is offering a 24/7, confidential hotline for those who may be feeling overwhelmed and anxious about the outbreak. The service is available to help anyone trying to cope with the associated stress. Trained counselors will provide information for services related to mental health and substance abuse related to coronavirus.

Greater Baton Rouge Area Alcoholics Anonymous

Call 225-930-0026 or email BRCentralOffice@att.net

Members of the recovery community are encouraged to use the hotline.

Individuals who don’t have a sponsor or established support system are especially encouraged to reach out.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline (SAMHSA)

Call 800-662-HELP (4357) or (800) 487-4889

This hotline offers a confidential treatment referral routing service for mental and/or substance use disorders. It is available 24/7 and services English and Spanish speakers.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Call 800-273-TALK (8255) or use the chat page linked here

This 24/7 counseling resource is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

The Louisiana Problem Gamblers Helpline

Call 1-877-770-STOP (7867) or chat live by clicking the link here.

This 24/7 confidential hotline can direct Louisianans to resources for treating and preventing of gambling disorders.

More coverage: Everything you need to know related to Baton Rouge area impact of COVID-19

Click here to report a typo. Contact Kevinfoster@wafb.com to have a hotline added to this list.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.