FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet weekend ahead as cold front moves through

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We have seen a few returns on Doppler radar through Thursday afternoon with those showers expected to dissipate into the evening.
It stays mainly dry through the night and into Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies. Fog is not expected to be much of an issue for the Friday morning commute either. Morning lows are likely to be around 70° for metro Baton Rouge.
A cold front will move southeast through Louisiana Friday, bringing showers and thunderstorms with it. However, its impact in the WAFB area is not expected until the latter half of the day. Plan for a couple of showers in the area by lunchtime, with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder into the afternoon. Friday temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s for most WAFB neighborhoods. Rain chances will continue to rise into Friday evening and night.
The front is expected to be draped across southeastern Louisiana early Saturday morning and continue to slowly sag southward through the day. That will put the WAFB region on the cool side of the front. The forecast will continue to include on and off showers during Saturday, but with little or no thunderstorm activity.
The front briefly stalls in the northern Gulf and then begins returning northward as a warm front. At the same time, a disturbance from the west adds a boost of storm energy, resulting in elevated rain chances Sunday.
The warm front will continue to lift northward through Louisiana Monday, keeping the weather unsettled and sparking scattered rains. We will see a dip in temperatures in this setup, with morning lows Saturday, Sunday, and Monday expected to be in the low to mid-60s with afternoon highs in the 70s.
A welcomed dry-out begins Tuesday and we will say goodbye to the cooler temperatures at the same time. The weather from Tuesday through Friday stays mostly dry with afternoon temperatures climbing from the low 80s Tuesday into the mid and upper 80s by the end of the work week.
In the extended 10-day outlook, the Storm Team is currently calling for isolated to scattered showers for the following weekend (March 28 and 29) with afternoon highs easing back into the lower 80s both days.
