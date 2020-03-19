FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet weekend ahead as cold front moves through

A cold front will move southeast through Louisiana Friday, bringing showers and thunderstorms with it. However, its impact in the WAFB area is not expected until the latter half of the day. Plan for a couple of showers in the area by lunchtime, with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder into the afternoon. Friday temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s for most WAFB neighborhoods. Rain chances will continue to rise into Friday evening and night.