FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Final hours of winter

By Diane Deaton | March 19, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 5:52 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Certainly a warm beginning this Thursday morning. Out-the-door temperatures will feel more like a daytime high this time of year.

Early temperatures are in the low-to-mid 70°s. Our normal high this time of year is 74°. Normal mid-March morning temperatures are in the lower 50°s.

No fog to mention this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies and perhaps an isolated shower today.

Southerly winds will be a breezy 10-15 mph.

Highs today will top out at an unseasonably warm 84°.

Mostly cloudy skies overnight with a few showers possible. Lows will dip back down into the upper 60°s.

Keep your umbrella handy Friday as rain coverage increases to 60-70%. No threat of severe weather.

Highs Friday will still push into the lower 80°s.

