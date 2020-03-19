FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Final hours of winter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Certainly a warm beginning this Thursday morning. Out-the-door temperatures will feel more like a daytime high this time of year.
Early temperatures are in the low-to-mid 70°s. Our normal high this time of year is 74°. Normal mid-March morning temperatures are in the lower 50°s.
No fog to mention this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies and perhaps an isolated shower today.
Southerly winds will be a breezy 10-15 mph.
Highs today will top out at an unseasonably warm 84°.
Mostly cloudy skies overnight with a few showers possible. Lows will dip back down into the upper 60°s.
Keep your umbrella handy Friday as rain coverage increases to 60-70%. No threat of severe weather.
Highs Friday will still push into the lower 80°s.
