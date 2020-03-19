CATS waives bus fares temporarily during COVID-19 outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Capital Area Transit System (CATS) will waive fares for all customers effective immediately and until further notice.
Additionally, all customers must enter and exit from the rear (side) door of the vehicle. This measure is to ensure the safety of CATS operators and customers while the threat of COVID-19 remains present.
More information can be found on the CATS website at www.brcats.com or by calling the Customer Care Center at 225.389.8282.
