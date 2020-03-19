Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge to give out backpacks with supplies to stay busy during coronavirus pandemic

The following information is available from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge:
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge will be distributing 500 “Club-on-the-Geaux” backpacks with supplies and fun activities for Club members to do to stay busy during their time out of school.
Parents will be able to come on Thursday, March 19th from 5:30-7:00 p.m. to pick up their Club members’ “Geaux Backpacks” at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge office which is located at 8281 Goodwood Boulevard, Suite A , Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(Bags are designed for Club members only. If all bags aren’t picked up, we will open them up to the public).
In the first few pages of the book, there is information for Club members about how to stay safe and healthy during their time out of school. It includes information about how to wash their hands and how they should keep their hands away from their mouth, nose and eyes.
The activity book also has fun, exercises, games and worksheets about art, history, math, reading, creative writing and poetry, English grammar, Spanish, mindfulness, storytelling and social studies and science. The goal is for the Club members to have materials they need to keep their brains on sprout during the time school is closed.
On Friday, March 20th at 3:00p.m., staff will demonstrate some of these activities and programs included in the “Geaux Backpacks” via Facebook Live (www.bgca.org/facebook). If Club members are unable to see the live stream on Facebook, the videos will be updated to YouTube to watch at any time (www.youtube.com/user/bgcastaff/featured). If assistance is needed, please call 225.383.3928.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.