Baton Rouge retirement facility St. James Place discloses coronavirus case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A resident of St. James Place has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the president of the facility.
No one else at the facility has tested positive for COVID-19, St. James Place president Tom Farrell said. A St. James Place spokesperson says federal laws prevent her from disclosing when the patient was last at the facility. The former resident is now hospitalized.
St. James is an upscale retirement community and assisted living facility on Lee Drive, south of LSU.
“Early last week, St. James Place began taking preventative measures that we believe have helped minimize the potential for additional exposure,” Farrell said.
“The precautionary measures we have taken include disallowing non-essential visitors; restricting residents from leaving campus; routine screenings of residents, staff, and essential visitors; and heightened sanitation protocols as recommended by public health authorities,” he said. Additionally, we are continually updating our heightened infection control practices and protocols consistent with LDH, CDC and CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) recommendations. Measures were also already in place to restrict interaction between residents of our independent living, assisted living and nursing facilities.”
Farrell says his team has identified all staff who may have come into contact with the resident who tested positive and have implemented the applicable recommended precautions.
