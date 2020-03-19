Baton Rouge retirement facility St. James Place discloses coronavirus case

“The precautionary measures we have taken include disallowing non-essential visitors; restricting residents from leaving campus; routine screenings of residents, staff, and essential visitors; and heightened sanitation protocols as recommended by public health authorities,” he said. Additionally, we are continually updating our heightened infection control practices and protocols consistent with LDH, CDC and CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) recommendations. Measures were also already in place to restrict interaction between residents of our independent living, assisted living and nursing facilities.”