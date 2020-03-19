Baton Rouge restaurant using take out profits to pay employees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mason’s Grill, a family-owned restaurant in Baton Rouge, is helping employees who are not able to work amid the coronavirus shutdown of businesses.
Owners say 100% of profits made during the closure will be used to pay employees.
“As owners, we feel it is our duty to ensure our employees stay afloat during this time,” a Facebook post reads. “Even if we lose money, our employees will get paid.”
On March 16, Governor John Bel Edwards ordered for bars, casinos, and movie theaters to close completely. Restaurants have been limited to delivery, take out, and drive-through orders only.
The shut down has forced thousands of service industry workers out of a job for the time being. Edwards says operations may be able to resume on April 13, however, the situation will be reevaluated a week prior to that date.
View the menu at Mason’s Grill here and place a to-go order by calling them at 225-756-8815.
