Baton Rouge General asking for urgent help, supplies from local businesses
Gloves and face masks (Source: WWNY)
By Mykal Vincent | March 19, 2020 at 8:33 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 8:50 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General is in desperate need of supplies as the demand for medical attention skyrockets.

Officials are asking for supplies from other organizations and members of the community. Specifically, they’re requesting the attention of dentist offices, medical offices, construction companies, and industrial organizations.

If you have masks of any kind, safety goggles, or nitrile gloves that can be donated, call Baton Rouge General at 225-381-6005. They’re also asking to check with suppliers and distributors to see if you can get those items.

“This is a critical time and the hospitals need to be able to provide safe care to their patients and protect their staff. Thank you for your help in protecting our community!” a spokesperson for BRG says.

