‘We have two weeks’ to minimize COVID-19 spread, Gov. Edwards says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a press conference laden with urgency, Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters Wednesday, March 18 that the state has two weeks to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.
“This is probably the most urgent plea I have issued to date. Based on all the information that we have and the guidance we’re receiving, as a nation and as a state, we have two weeks,” Edwards said, explaining that the next 14 days will determine whether the state’s healthcare system is overwhelmed.
“We can only influence that if we’re doing what we’re being asked to do," he said. “We don’t want to look like Italy two weeks from now.”
The state will receive roughly 1,000 test results over the next 24 to 36 hours, meaning the total number of positive cases could spike dramatically in the coming days.
Edwards says state officials will meet Wednesday night to look at models which could predict how many total positive COVID-19 cases Louisiana can expect. The state will then determine if its hospitals have enough beds to handle the demand.
It’s possible, Edwards says, that some facilities will be asked to hold non-coronavirus patients two-to-a-room. Edwards has already requested the state’s veterans hospitals be opened to the general public to create more space, though the feds have not yet granted that request.
As a last resort, the state could use vacant hospitals that are in good condition to house patients.
There are no plans, for now, to issue a “shelter in place” order that would require Louisianans to stay in their homes, though that could change.
“People ought to start preparing themselves in their own minds for enhanced mitigation measures as they become necessary,” Edwards said. “Quite frankly, there are only a few more that we could put into place that haven’t already done, [shelter in place] being one of them.”
The state will not allow banks to foreclose on homes or landlords to carry out evictions for the time being, and it has made the LA Wallet driver’s license app free to download.
LSU Head football coach, Ed Orgeron, attended the Unified Command Group meeting Wednesday morning, calling it the “most organized, most intense, most well-informed meeting" he has ever attended. Orgeron offered help to state leaders in a brief speech at the meeting’s conclusion.
“Have faith. Have faith in the game plan,” Orgeron said. “We’re going to get through this. There’s going to be rough times, but we can’t give in to them. Fear makes you give in to them. Have faith. Grow strong. Grow as a team. Lean on each other.”
“I believe in the State of Louisiana," he said. “We’re tough. Bring it on.”
