TESTING CENTERS: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several COVID-19 testing centers have opening in the Baton Rouge area. See details below.
OUR LADY OF THE LAKE
- Gonzales - 1125 Hwy. 30 W (patients must get a referral from a Lake doctor by calling 225-765-5500 to get an appointment)
BATON ROUGE GENERAL MID CITY - 3600 Florida Blvd.
- Mid City will resume testing Wednesday, March 18 only for patients who had orders from their doctor faxed prior to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
- The site will begin accepting new orders Thursday, March 19 as COVID-19 tests become available. The site will remain open on a day-by-day basis as supplies allow, Monday through Friday 1 to 3 p.m.
OUR LADY OF THE LAKE PEDIATRICS
- Baton Rouge - 5131 O’Donovan Dr. #301 (patients must get a referral from a Lake doctor by calling 225-765-5500 to get an appointment)
