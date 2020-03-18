TESTING CENTERS: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Baton Rouge area

TESTING CENTERS: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Baton Rouge area
By WAFB Staff | March 18, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 2:46 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several COVID-19 testing centers have opening in the Baton Rouge area. See details below.

ASCENSION PARISH

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE

  • Gonzales - 1125 Hwy. 30 W (patients must get a referral from a Lake doctor by calling 225-765-5500 to get an appointment)

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

BATON ROUGE GENERAL MID CITY - 3600 Florida Blvd.

  • Mid City will resume testing Wednesday, March 18 only for patients who had orders from their doctor faxed prior to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
  • The site will begin accepting new orders Thursday, March 19 as COVID-19 tests become available. The site will remain open on a day-by-day basis as supplies allow, Monday through Friday 1 to 3 p.m.

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE PEDIATRICS

  • Baton Rouge - 5131 O’Donovan Dr. #301 (patients must get a referral from a Lake doctor by calling 225-765-5500 to get an appointment)

