Source: Malcolm Jenkins returning to Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A former Saints first round pick is headed back to New Orleans. Malcolm Jenkins has agreed to terms on a deal that reunites him with the team that drafted him.
The Saints made Jenkins a first round pick in 2009 and stayed with the club through the 2013 season. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2014-2019 and became one of the NFL’s best and most durable safeties. Last season, he didn’t miss a single snap for Philadelphia. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Jenkins was drafted as a cornerback out of Ohio State but quickly transitioned to the safety position. Coach Sean Payton has always expressed regret about the team letting him leave in 2014. Jenkins has 17 career interceptions and is considered one of the best leaders in the game.
