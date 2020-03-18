MISSING: Two children taken by mother may be in imminent danger

ORLEANS PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Laurel Police Department. It’s believed two children taken by their mother may be in imminent danger.
LSP says the children were last seen on video surveillance leaving the Hampton Inn in Laurel, Miss. during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 17.
Police say Latina Marie Oates, 33, of Powell, Ohio, left with her two children, Mark Anthony Oates, 9, and Justin Lamar Oates, 6. Mark was last seen in a black sweatshirt with large white letters spelling ADIDAS on the front. Justin was last seen wearing a black jacket and possibly black pants or dark blue jeans, police say.
Just after leaving the hotel, police say an arrest warrant was issued for Latina for first degree murder. Oates is believed to be in the New Orleans area with her children. She’s driving a 2013 white Toyota Camry with an Ohio license plate (#GGM 5978).
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Jones County Central Dispatch as 601-425-0270 or call Sgt. Michelle King with LSP at 225-925-6636.
