Mayor announces measures to help local businesses in EBR affected by pandemic
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome (Source: WAFB)
By Kiran Chawla | March 18, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 3:55 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday, March 18 the City-Parish of East Baton Rouge would delay collecting local sales tax returns for February and March 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.

The local tax returns for February will now be due April 20 and returns for March will now be due May 20.

“I want to let our business community know that I empathize with you and understand the complex challenges that you are facing. As we address this crisis in our community, we must unite in our effort to sustain our local economy,” said Mayor Broome. “Baton Rouge has consistently proven our resiliency when presented with adversity. I assure you that our local economy will recover if we continue to support our businesses to the best of our ability.”

Broome also announced she is launching the Keep BR Serving campaign in partnership with local businesses and organizations to keep small businesses alive during the coronavirus pandemic.

She also called on leaders in the parish’s Top 100 businesses, made up of mostly large corporations, to 500 gift cards from local independent businesses to give to their employees.

