Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

APNEWSALERT
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is canceled until fall due to coronavirus concerns
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is canceled until fall due to coronavirus concerns.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Jazz Festival postponed as virus reaches Louisiana capital
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials have postponed the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival over coronavirus concerns. The announcement came Tuesday. The eight-day music festival was expected to feature international artists such as the Foo Fighters, Lizzo and The Who as well as hundreds of local musicians. The festival is one of the major tourist events in the New Orleans area. It attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the city over the two extended weekends during which it is held. The announcement is part of a widespread wave of canceled or postponed conferences, concerts, games and other large-scale events as people grapple with how to contain the virus.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-VOTE-BY-MAIL
Switching remaining primaries to vote-by-mail not so easy
The head of the Democratic National Committee and several voting rights groups are calling on states to mail ballots to all voters to keep remaining primaries running as the coronavirus pandemic is keeping millions of Americans at home. But making such a major voting change so quickly would not be so easy. In some states, it could require changes to laws. Some lawmakers worry that if done hastily, the change could open the door to voter fraud. Then there are the costs related to mailing, tracking and processing ballots in new ways.
FATAL BOAT CRASH
Abandoned boat found in Louisiana; 2 bodies recovered
NEW ROADS, La. (AP) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries investigators are trying to determine what happened to two men whose bodies were pulled from a river after an abandoned boat was found floating nearby. The department said authorities began searching the waters near the Atchafalaya Port in Pointe Coupee Parish on Friday morning after the 17-foot vessel was discovered unoccupied. The department said in a statement that the body of 61-year-old Larry Deville was recovered that afternoon, and the body of 76-year-old Larry Lefleur was recovered Sunday. Agents said both men were found without life jackets on. Investigators haven't determined how the men ended up in the water.
ILLEGAL VIDEO-LSU
Police: Man charged with filming woman in LSU dorm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man was arrested and accused of filming a woman without her permission at a LSU dorm. Alfonso Guzman was arrested Sunday and charged with simple burglary and video voyeurism. LSU police say officers were sent to Evangeline Hall Sunday morning. A woman told police Guzman snuck into her room and recorded her while she was undressing. Police say they questioned Guzman who later admitted to using his phone to record the woman without her consent. Guzman was arrested and taken to East Baton Rouge Parish prison. It's unclear whether Guzman has an attorney.
HIT-AND-RUN-BICYCLIST KILLED
Bicyclist struck and killed in hit-and-run in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police say a bicyclist has been struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in New Orleans. New Orleans police say the crash happened in New Orleans East on Monday night. Media outlets reports that the unknown driver was traveling east on Hayne Boulevard near Reel Foot Street around 8:35 p.m. when the man was struck, causing the him to be thrown off his bike. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn't immediately released.
AP-US-GULF-OIL-LEASE-SALE
Low prices, virus cited in calls to delay US oil lease sale
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmentalists say the U.S. government should put off plans for an oil lease sale Wednesday, citing low prices and concerns about the new coronavirus. The government has held the Gulf of Mexico lease auctions online since protesters disrupted a sale in 2016. The group Healthy Gulf says it's foolish to sell valuable assets when oil and gas prices are low. A group of current, former and retired national park workers and volunteers says oil leases should not be “rushed through” when the government should be focused on health. A spokesman says the bureau is following health and safety guidelines and evaluates all bids for fair market value.
DEPUTY ASSAULTED-PRINCIPAL
Sheriff: Principal arrested, charged with striking deputy
HOUMA, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a high school principal was arrested and accused of hitting a deputy. Ellender High School principal Darrell Lyn Dillard was arrested Saturday and charged with with one count of misdemeanor battery of a police officer. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say deputies were taking two individuals into custody when Dillard appeared,and charged toward one of the suspects. Authorities say Dillard hit a deputy that was in front of the suspect. Deputies later took 55-year-old Dillard into custody. School Superintendent Philip Martin said Monday the incident is under investigation. It's unclear whether Dillard has an attorney.