Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints and record-setting quarterback Drew Brees have agreed on a two-year, $50 million contract. A person familiar with the situation spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the deal has not been announced. Brees has said repeatedly that he is taking career decision one year at a time. His new contract gives the 41-year-old, 19-year veteran the leverage to decide after this season whether he wants to continue playing. Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in completions with 6,867, yards passing with 77,416, and touchdowns with 547.