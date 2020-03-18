Grandparents, extended family now have to greet newborn babies via video conferencing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The birth of a newborn is supposed to a joyous occasion for families.
However, normal procedures, like having parents and extended family members in the waiting room, are now null and avoid during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WAFB’s Carmen Poe spoke with Alaina McNabb who is a new mother that had to adapt to visitation changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McNabb says it’s a good thing technology has advanced. Video conferencing can help soften the blow of not having family members by your side during the birth of your child.
“Just because I have such a big support system and knowing they could not be there today with me was just really hard on me,” McNabb says.
Not only was this moment the first time McNabb’s parents and extended family saw the seven-pound, three-ounce baby, it’s also when they found out the littlest one was a girl.
“Yes! Yes, we had a little girl,” one of McNabb’s family members said.
“We just counted to three and then we pulled the cover back and saw her little pink hat and they were all jumping up and down,” another family member said.
“Her name is Emma Grace McNabb,” McNabb explains.
The looming threat of the coronavirus might keep loved ones at a distance.
McNabb says for the new moms don’t let that get you down, just pick up your phone.
“It’s going to be very hard but it’s what’s best for your baby,” McNabb says.
