FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Run of active, rainy days stars Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few lingering showers into Wednesday evening will fizzle out, leaving us with mostly cloudy, but mainly dry skies by midnight.
Thursday morning will start out muggy and under the clouds with a patch or two of light fog and possibly a spotty shower. It’ll be a warm morning start for March, with sunrise temperatures near 70° for the capital region. Temperatures will climb to around 80° by lunchtime with afternoon highs Thursday in the low to mid 80s around the region. Doppler radar could be showing a couple of showers by the lunch hour with scattered rains and possibly a couple of rumbles of thunder into Thursday afternoon as the Storm Team sets rain chances for Thursday at 30% or so. Don’t look for anything too active, however, and rain amounts will likely remain low in those places where it does fall. It also gets breezy into Thursday afternoon, with sustained winds running 10 to 15 mph out of the south and occasionally gusting into the 20s. Thursday’s showers should quickly taper off into the evening.
The daily First Alert Forecasts have been preparing you all week long for a more active run of rainy days starting Friday and extending through the weekend into Monday. A cold front will be sliding through the state Friday with rain likely through the latter half of the day. That front slides to the coast Saturday, but we still anticipate some “backside” showers behind the front. It will be a little cooler, however, with highs around 70° Saturday compared to the low 80s Friday.
The front briefly stalls over the Gulf Sunday, then retreats northward as a warm front Monday. At the same time, an eastbound disturbance out of Texas will add to rain chances Sunday, with those rains lingering into the first part of Monday. Highs Sunday and Monday will be in the 70s (so much for our previous wishful thinking of weekend highs in the 60s).
While it will be a wet weekend, there’s no serious concern regarding severe weather threats. Rain totals through Monday are still expected to display a south to north gradient with four-day totals running under 0.5” for the southern portion of the WAFB area, around 1” for metro Baton Rouge, and increasing to 1.5” or more near and north of the La./Miss. state line. As a result, significant flooding is not an issue, although isolated downpours and temporary pockets of standing water cannot be ruled out.
Temperatures return to the 80s as early as Tuesday and extend through the rest of the week, but we get a nice dry run of days that should extend into the following weekend.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.