FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Run of active, rainy days stars Friday

Thursday morning will start out muggy and under the clouds with a patch or two of light fog and possibly a spotty shower. It’ll be a warm morning start for March, with sunrise temperatures near 70° for the capital region. Temperatures will climb to around 80° by lunchtime with afternoon highs Thursday in the low to mid 80s around the region. Doppler radar could be showing a couple of showers by the lunch hour with scattered rains and possibly a couple of rumbles of thunder into Thursday afternoon as the Storm Team sets rain chances for Thursday at 30% or so. Don’t look for anything too active, however, and rain amounts will likely remain low in those places where it does fall. It also gets breezy into Thursday afternoon, with sustained winds running 10 to 15 mph out of the south and occasionally gusting into the 20s. Thursday’s showers should quickly taper off into the evening.