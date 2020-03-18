FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog for morning commute

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A dense fog advisory has been issued for all of southeast Louisiana and a portion of southwest Mississippi until 9 a.m. Visibility can change very quickly within a short distance.
Otherwise, expect a sun/cloud mix today with only a few isolated showers on First Alert Doppler radar. Highs will be pushing into the lower 80°s.
Clouds will increase overnight as lows dip to 69°.
Mild and breezy conditions continue Thursday. A 40% coverage of rain with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm, as well.
Highs Thursday will top out around 83°.
