FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog for morning commute

FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, March 18
By Diane Deaton | March 18, 2020 at 5:13 AM CDT - Updated March 18 at 6:50 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A dense fog advisory has been issued for all of southeast Louisiana and a portion of southwest Mississippi until 9 a.m. Visibility can change very quickly within a short distance.

Otherwise, expect a sun/cloud mix today with only a few isolated showers on First Alert Doppler radar. Highs will be pushing into the lower 80°s.

Clouds will increase overnight as lows dip to 69°.

Mild and breezy conditions continue Thursday. A 40% coverage of rain with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm, as well.

Highs Thursday will top out around 83°.

