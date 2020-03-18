City of New Roads installs public hand-washing stations around town

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - People in New Roads are doing their best to keep the coronavirus from spreading.
The city has put out several hands-free washing stations in public places such as parks, restrooms, and near City Hall. There are ten installed thus far, and Mayor Cornell Dukes says they’re trying to get more in place.
“And the hand washing, washing hands is very important when you’re going out into the hospitals or interact with people we’re trying to reduce it, but if you have to, we want to make sure we have washers readily available if you need to clean your hands,” said Mayor Dukes.
Dukes says so far, people in New Roads have followed the new guidelines to keep people safe when they’re out in public.
