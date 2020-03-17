SU Lab 8th grader finishes third in national NBA 2k20 tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troy Murphy, an eighth-grade gamer at Southern Lab, finished third in the HSEL Winter Open Playoffs.
The Winter Open is a nationwide, six-week gaming tournament. The champions each won $500 in scholarship prizes. Murphy competed in NBA 2k20.
Murphy lost in the semi-finals and won the third-place best-of-three series 2-1. He is currently the No. 3 NBA 2k20 player in the nation.
Murphy took home a trophy for the school, a swag bag and three months of Xbox game pass,
Southern Lab was represented by three other gamers in the playoffs, all of which are ranked in the top 16.
