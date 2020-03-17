Six families displaced by apartment fire on Gardere Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nine adults and 5 children are displaced after a fire at the Teakwood Village Apartments on Gardere Lane.
First responders were called to the complex just after 6 p.m. and battled the blaze for over an hour until they brought it under control around 7:05 p.m.
A massive cohort of fire officials made up of 7 St. George Fire Department vehicles and 3 Baton Rouge Fire Department vehicles responded. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and EMS also assisted.
The Red Cross is helping the displaced families.
Officials are still investigating to find out what caused the fire.
