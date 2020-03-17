Report: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater ready to sign with Carolina Panthers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Carolina Panthers said they have strong interest in New Orleans Saints free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, according to a report.
ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini said Tuesday morning the backup quarterback could sign up to a 3-year contract with the NFC South Division foes.
ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said the contract could be worth $60 million.
The move would reunite Bridgewater with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who coached in New Orleans.
The Panthers gave quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek a trade earlier in the day.
Bridgewater was a rising star in Minnesota before a grisly leg injury. He eventually signed with the Saints where he was able to go 5-0 during the 2019 season while Drew Brees was out with a thumb injury.
Brees will sign a 2-year, $50 million deal, according to a team source.
The Saints put a first-round tender on restricted free agent Taysom Hill, who lines up just about anywhere, but plays quarterback. The move essentially put him in line to be the starter after Brees retires.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.