LDWF: Two dead in boating incident near Atchafalaya Port in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) say they are investigating a boating incident in Pointe Coupee Parish that left two men dead.
LDWF spokesperson Adam Enick says the incident happened on the morning of March 13 near Atchafalaya Port in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Agents were notified of an abandoned 17-foot vessel near Atchafalaya Port around 11 a.m. Enick says agents recovered the body of Larry J. Deville, 61, of Ville Platte, a few hours later, around 2 p.m. March 13.
Agents recovered the body of another man, Larry L. Lefleur, 76, of Ville Platte, was recovered around 12 p.m. March 15, according to Enick.
Enick says both men were found without wearing a personal flotation device. Investigators say they do not known at this time what caused the men to enter the water.
LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, Chustz Services and the Southeast Louisiana Underwater Search and Recovery also participated in the search.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.