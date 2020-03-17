Grocery stores offering special ‘seniors only’ hours amid COVID-19 pandemic

Some grocery stores are offering special "seniors only" shopping hours so those most at risk for COVID-19 can shop in private. (Source: unsplash.com)
By Rachael Thomas | March 17, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 3:45 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, some grocery stores in the Baton Rouge area are now offering special “seniors only” operating hours to allow those most at risk to shop while not around as many people.

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

  • Dollar General’s first hour of business, will be open for senior citizens only. Additionally, all stores plan to close one hour earlier than current closing times.
  • Effective Tuesday, March 17, Oak Point Fresh Market is launching a dedicated shopping hour (7 to 8 a.m.) for seniors, who should come to the store unaccompanied. IDs will be checked upon entering the store. For other shoppers, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LIVINGSTON PARISH

