Grocery stores offering special ‘seniors only’ hours amid COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, some grocery stores in the Baton Rouge area are now offering special “seniors only” operating hours to allow those most at risk to shop while not around as many people.
MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
- Dollar General’s first hour of business, will be open for senior citizens only. Additionally, all stores plan to close one hour earlier than current closing times.
- Effective Tuesday, March 17, Oak Point Fresh Market is launching a dedicated shopping hour (7 to 8 a.m.) for seniors, who should come to the store unaccompanied. IDs will be checked upon entering the store. For other shoppers, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
LIVINGSTON PARISH
- Carter’s Supermarket’s first hour of business (7 to 8 a.m.) will be open daily for senior citizens only
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.