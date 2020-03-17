Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank putting together disaster boxes to help those affected by COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As more and more people face the prospect of losing work, the Baton Rouge Food Bank is putting together disaster boxes to help anyone who doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from.
Mike Manning the president of the Food Bank says they could use some help putting together those boxes.
“You know we can always use more help. Whenever we get in these crisis situations money is king. It really helps us to buy more food, to extend our hours, cover our overtime, do all the things we need to be doing to make sure we’re feeding the community,” said Manning.
If you don’t know where your next meal is coming from please call 211 and they will help connect you to resources.
