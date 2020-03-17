First responders make changes to policies to protect entire community

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Top officials say East Baton Rouge Parish is not currently under a curfew, but that could change if the public does not heed warnings.
“We are asking people to comply. If they don’t comply, we will ask law enforcement to take another step,” Mayor-President Sharron Weston Broome said during a press conference. “We are talking about life or death issues right now. So I implore everyone, do this, comply with this, and maybe this will be short-lived.”
The press conference was held Tuesday, March 17 and involved representatives from the sheriff’s department, Baton Rouge Police Department, district attorney’s office, and EMS.
“We are all in agreement with those changes," said BRPD Chief Murphy Paul. "Our governor has issued a directive and we are going to follow that directive.”
Each agency discussed changes that impact the community in regards to how they will interact with first responders.
Many changes have been made to the prison, including restricted visitation. To address this, prisoners will be allowed 2 10-minute phone calls a week that will be free of charge.
Other notable changes include:
- No inmate transfers or intake of inmates from other prisons will be allowed
- Booking procedure now includes taking anyone to the hospital that displays any medical issues
- All inmates will have their temperature taken and be evaluated before entering the prison
Additionally, they will not book any individual charged with a misdemeanor, with exception to DWI and domestic abuse.
“We are not going to stop enforcing our laws,” said Sheriff Gautreaux. "The people who need to go to jail WILL go to jail. We don’t want to do anything that’s going to jeopardize the safety and well-being of our community.”
The court system has also taken a major blow. For example, judges are conducting arraignments via teleconference because prisoners are not being transported to the courthouse.
District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office is currently reviewing the prison population to see if any inmates are available for early release.
“We are trying to see who is vulnerable to see who is at harms way,” he said. “This is for not only the safety of the prisoners, but for the safety of the deputies as well.”
Most of the policy changed will impact the day-to-day operations of medical, fire and police officers who respond to emergency calls.
“A lot of our call volume are people who don’t want direct contact, they want to file a report," Sheriff Gautreaux said. "We want to encourage the public as much as possible, if we don’t have to come out, if you would please work with us and let us take your report over the phone.”
Those seeking medical attention should be prepared for the following:
- To be asked more questions by dispatch operators, including whether or not you have recently traveled outside the country
- First responders might not enter your home immediately
- First responders might show up in protective gear
"We are trying to limit direct contact with the public as much as possible for our safety and for theirs,” said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux. “I can assure you in regards to public safety we are not going to turn anyone away.”
Although all of this came from some of the top officials in the city, Chief Paul reiterated that right now, they are taking a backseat.
“Right now we are not the smartest ones in the room, right now those are our medical leaders. We have to listen to them," he said. "Our fear is that we will fail to the level of our preparedness. If you don’t want to do it for yourself, it’s for your mother, for your grandparents, do the right thing.”
