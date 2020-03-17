FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Springs starts Thurs.; Friday and Saturday look wet

As a reminder, spring officially begins at 10:49 p.m. Thursday. Without a doubt, we have been dealing with spring-like temperatures for a few weeks now. In fact, daily temperatures at Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport have been above the norm for all but one day this month. But Thursday is the spring (vernal) equinox and is a unique first day of spring. By falling on March 19, this is the earliest first day of spring for the U.S. since 1896!