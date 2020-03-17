FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Springs starts Thurs.; Friday and Saturday look wet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Isolated to scattered showers with an occasional rumble of thunder will continue into Tuesday evening. Unlike Monday night, however, the area rains should end well before midnight.
Be ready for patchy fog and overcast skies for the Wednesday morning start, with daybreak temperatures in the mid to upper 60s around metro Baton Rouge. The area will remain under cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through the day, with Wednesday’s highs reaching the low 80s for most WAFB communities. Plan for a few afternoon showers in the area, but the rain coverage is expected to be less than 20% and rain amounts will be minimal.
Thursday opens under the clouds once again with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for the Red Stick, but fog is less likely to be an issue. Highs Thursday will reach the low 80s with rain chances posted at 20% to 30% for the day.
As a reminder, spring officially begins at 10:49 p.m. Thursday. Without a doubt, we have been dealing with spring-like temperatures for a few weeks now. In fact, daily temperatures at Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport have been above the norm for all but one day this month. But Thursday is the spring (vernal) equinox and is a unique first day of spring. By falling on March 19, this is the earliest first day of spring for the U.S. since 1896!
Friday through Sunday look to be wet, with regional rains potentially extending into Monday. A cold front complex will roll through the state from Friday through Saturday. The front is then expected to stall over the Gulf, keeping rain in the forecast Sunday and Monday. Severe weather is not a concern at this time. Rain totals will display a south to north increasing trend, likely running less than 0.25″ near the coast but potentially reaching 1.5″ to 2″ near and north of the La./Miss. state line.
In addition, after a run of afternoons in the 80s, highs this weekend will be in the 60s for many WAFB neighborhoods. The cool down won’t last long however, as 70s return Monday with 80s back in the forecast along with a stretch of dry weather next week.
